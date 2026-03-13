Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for NBA, CBB Conference Tournament Entries Friday

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Enjoy a fantastic welcome bonus when you sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP for the NBA and CBB games Friday night into this weekend. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick to use on any NBA or college basketball game today.







This new welcome offer allows all users to sign up with this promo code offer, and receive two no sweat entries total, receiving up to $200 back in bonuses. This also comes with a free pick to use on an entry for today’s games.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for NBA, CBB Bonus

As the Golden State Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves during this 2026 regular-season clash, fans have a great opportunity to maximize value on their picks. Review the table below for the essential details regarding the promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

The Betr promo code provides a generous safety net specifically designed for new Betr customers who meet the legal age requirements and are located in a participating state. Upon signing up, eligible users unlock two no-sweat entries. If either of your first two entries happens to lose, you will receive your entry fee back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a maximum total of $200. In addition to this primary bonus, new users will also receive a free pick to help kick-start their experience.

This welcome offer is perfectly timed for tonight’s compelling NBA matchup. As the Warriors look to snap a three-game home slide against the visiting Timberwolves, you can strategically use your two no-sweat entries or your free pick. Whether you are backing Minnesota’s stars or leaning toward Golden State’s role players stepping up, this promotion ensures you are covered with Betr Bucks if your initial predictions fall short.

NBA Player Props Tonight via Betr

If you are looking to utilize your no-sweat entries, player props offer an excellent way to pinpoint market inefficiencies. Below are the consensus points over/under lines for the biggest names taking the court tonight:

Player Points Prop Anthony Edwards 29.5 Julius Randle 17.5 Brandin Podziemski 15.5 Gui Santos 15.5 De’Anthony Melton 15.5 Kristaps Porziņģis 14.5 Jaden McDaniels 12.5

When breaking down the numbers, we put a lot of stock into recent roster shifts and situational context. With Stephen Curry out for Golden State, the dynamic shifts completely. Anthony Edwards currently holds the highest point total prop of the night at 29.5. Averaging 29.6 points per game and actively chasing a 30 PPG season milestone, the volume will unequivocally be there.

Conversely, his Minnesota teammate, Julius Randle, presents a textbook fade opportunity. Randle’s line sits at 17.5 points, but he has been struggling heavily with his efficiency and integration into the offense since the All-Star break, highlighted by a rough 3-for-10 shooting performance against the Clippers.

How to Claim the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to claim your welcome offer and lock in your predictions for the Timberwolves vs. Warriors matchup? Getting started is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your bonus ahead of tip-off: