Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $200 Bonus for Lakers-Pistons, NBA Entries

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Use the Betr promo code WTOP to claim a fantastic fantasy bonus to use on all NBA entries Monday night, including for the Lakers vs. Pistons game. Create a new account to receive no sweat bonuses up to $200 plus a free pick, which will help you with your first entry on Betr tonight.







Set up a new account to claim to $200 back in bonuses with this welcome offer. These bonuses come over in the form of two separate $100 no sweat bets, giving you two chances initially with Betr to place a winning entry, or get your steak back if it ends up losing.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for Lakers vs Pistons, NBA Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Lakers tip off against the Detroit Pistons, getting started on the Betr platform is a straightforward process. By utilizing the exclusive promo code during registration, you can seamlessly activate your welcome bonus ahead of this cross-conference matchup. Below is a complete overview of the promotion details to help you capitalize on the action.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On March 23rd, 2026

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

This exclusive Betr welcome offer equips new users with two no-sweat entries to use on tonight’s high-stakes matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. If either of your initial entries comes up short, the safety net kicks in, and you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus for getting started, new users will also receive a complementary free pick to help kick off the NBA action.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly eligible for new Betr customers only. To claim your no-sweat entries and the free pick, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is set up and verified, you will be ready to lock in your picks and enjoy this regular-season clash.

Lakers vs. Pistons Player Props via Betr

If you are looking to maximize your two no-sweat entries, targeting player props is a great way to find an edge. Below are the seven players with the highest consensus point totals for tonight’s game:

Player Points Prop Luka Dončić 32.5 Jalen Duren 22.5 Austin Reaves 21.5 LeBron James 18.5 Tobias Harris 12.5 Daniss Jenkins 12.5 Duncan Robinson 11.5

When evaluating how to build your entries, comparing these totals against player narratives and recent statistics helps uncover genuine value. We put a lot of stock in situational context, and tonight’s matchup offers plenty of it.

Luka Dončić headlines the board with a massive 32.5-point line. After having his recent 16th technical foul rescinded, the Los Angeles star is officially cleared to play. Averaging a stellar 33.4 points per game this season and fueling a nine-game Lakers winning streak, Luka is an easy sell for a big game tonight.

On the Detroit side, Jalen Duren carries a lofty 22.5-point prop. The big man recently stepped up with 23 points against the Warriors following Cade Cunningham’s unfortunate lung injury. Duren averages just 19.2 points on the year, but his scoring has gone up in games that Cade has missed. He is an interesting player to analyze tonight

For the Lakers, both Austin Reaves and LeBron James present highly appealing opportunities to have good games tonight. Coming off a viral dunk against the Magic and averaging 23.3 points over his last nine games, Reaves has his points prop set at an accessible 21.5.

Similarly, James—who just set the all-time NBA record for games played (1,612)—is listed at 18.5 points. Based on their season-long offensive metrics and the Lakers’ elite 22-6 clutch record, expecting both standouts to do more than what these lines suggest is a forward-looking strategy.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons? Activating your welcome bonus is a quick process. Follow these steps to secure your safety net before the 07:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Download and Sign Up: Access the Betr platform and select the option to create a new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the initial sign-up phase, the promo code WTOP is required to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Provide Your Details: Create and register your account by inputting standard personal information to verify your identity. Trigger Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified, you will instantly trigger the $200 in total bonus value.

This exclusive welcome offer is distributed as two separate no-sweat tokens, each carrying a maximum value of $100. You can use these tokens to build your entries for the Lakers vs. Pistons showdown or any other upcoming NBA action. If either of your initial entries loses, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks (up to a $200 maximum total). These Betr Bucks can then be used to build future entries, ensuring you stay in the game even if your first predictions fall short.