BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UConn-Duke, NBA Games

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Gear up for a fantastic slate of Elite 8 games today when you redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in. Use this opportunity to claim a bonus for UConn vs. Duke and more tonight.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for CBB, UConn vs. Duke Bonus

Before placing your bets on this premium college basketball clash, review the available welcome offers for your specific state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details: Claim a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When utilizing the BetMGM bonus code, the specific promotion available to you depends on the state from which you are registering. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the unique luxury of choosing between two distinct welcome offers. The first option is a “bet $10, get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager is a winner. Alternatively, eligible users in these four states can opt for the $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing you to wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back entirely in bonus bets if you lose.

For sports bettors located in all other eligible US states (excluding New York), the generous $1,500 first-bet offer is exclusively available. This ensures that regardless of where you are playing from across the rest of the country, you can still place your first wager with confidence. If your initial bet falls short, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500, keeping you right in the college basketball action.

UConn vs. Duke Betting Preview via BetMGM

The UConn Huskies are set to clash with the Duke Blue Devils today at 5:05 PM ET.

Bet Type UConn Huskies Duke Blue Devils Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +180 -222 Total Points Over 133.5 (-115) Under 133.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 29, 2026 from BetMGM.

A deep dive into recent performances shows why the Duke Blue Devils are slotted as the favorites. The Duke Blue Devils are boasting an impressive +11.3 point differential during their recent three-game NCAA Tournament run, averaging 77.3 points per game while limiting opponents to 66.0 points. Their offensive efficiency is anchored by Cameron Boozer, who has been a force with a team-leading 21.0 points and 11.33 rebounds per game in postseason action. Isaiah Evans has also provided a significant spark, chipping in an average of 19.3 points to keep opposing defenses scrambling.

On the other side of the court, the UConn Huskies counter with a suffocating defensive unit that has allowed just 63.7 points per game over their own tourney run. Offensively, the UConn Huskies are generating 74 points per game, heavily reliant on the elite production of Alex Karaban, who is averaging 22 points, and the formidable interior presence of Tarris Reed Jr., who is securing a massive 15.0 rebounds while pouring in 20.3 points per NCAA Tournament contest.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your promotion ahead of this premier college basketball matchup is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Begin by registering for a new account at BetMGM. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the applicable promo code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. For users in all other eligible states, use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to fully activate the offer.

After your account is funded and the offer is activated, you will be ready to lock in your wagers for the game!