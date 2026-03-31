BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA + MLB Games

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Start placing your favorite MLB bets today after redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. On the other hand, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus

With these interleague clashes just around the corner, MGM has posted the odds for both games. Whether you are backing the Houston Astros (3-2) and probable pitcher Hunter Brown against the Boston Red Sox (1-3) on April 1, 2026, or looking for a longshot angle in the March 31, 2026 matchup between the Los Angeles Angels (2-3) and Chicago Cubs (2-2), new users can leverage this sportsbook promotion to maximize their returns.

Before you pull the trigger on Brayan Bello to quiet the Houston bats or Jameson Taillon to shut down the Angels, review the sign-up offers available in your specific region:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 31st, 2026

Maximizing Value: $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150

We put a lot of stock in finding the right promotional fit for your betting style. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply place a $10 wager—perhaps backing the Los Angeles Angels (2-3) past the Chicago Cubs (2-2) on March 31—and receive $150 in bonus bets if your ticket cashes.

For baseball bettors residing in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer is your ticket to the game. You can confidently place your first wager on the April 1 clash between the Boston Red Sox (1-3) and Houston Astros (3-2). Whether you are investing in Houston’s Hunter Brown or backing Boston’s Brayan Bello as a live underdog, BetMGM will match your lost stake with up to $1,500 in bonus bets to keep your bankroll funded for futures prices and daily slate action.

MLB Odds, Preview via BetMGM

Here are the latest BetMGM consensus odds for the upcoming non-conference matchups (all game times are Eastern Daylight Time):

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago Cubs (March 31, 2026) Moneyline: Cubs -149 | Angels +125 Runline: Cubs -1.5 (+155) | Angels +1.5 (-189) Total: O/U 7 (Over -102 / Under -118)

Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros (April 1, 2026) Moneyline: Astros -149 | Red Sox +125 Runline: Astros -1.5 (+154) | Red Sox +1.5 (-189) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



Looking at the underlying metrics, both matchups offer clear betting value. The Houston Astros will rely on starter Hunter Brown to keep the Boston Red Sox at bay. Brown was fantastic in his first start of the season, striking out 9 batters and not giving up a single run. He is backed by a lethal Astros lineup featuring Yordan Alvarez, who is already mashing with a .333 average, two home runs, and four RBIs, alongside Jose Altuve hitting .412. Boston counters with outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who boasts a massive .500 average with two home runs and five RBIs—making him an intriguing longshot for daily props.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Angels’ pitching staff is anchored by probable starter José Soriano, who also holds a pristine 0.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts over 6 innings pitched in his first start. Soriano gets run support from superstar Mike Trout (.353 AVG, 2 HR, 3 RBI) and Nolan Schanuel (.350 AVG). They face a Chicago Cubs squad looking to capitalize as home favorites. Watch out for Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, who has already belted three home runs and driven in five runs early in the campaign.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer for the upcoming MLB slate is a simple, straightforward process. It does stand to reason that you’ll want to lock this in before the market odds shift.

New users need to create and register an account with standard personal information. During this sign-up phase, you will be prompted to enter a promo code based on your location: enter bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, WV) or bonus code TOP1500 (for all other participating states).

After your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods to activate the offer. Once that initial deposit clears, your bonus code is fully locked in, giving you an immediate edge as you explore the extensive baseball markets.

With your account funded, you can dive straight into the numbers. You might choose to place your first wager on the March 31 matchup, backing probable pitcher Jameson Taillon to lead the Chicago Cubs (2-2) past José Soriano and the Los Angeles Angels (2-3). Or, you can use your activated offer for the April 1 clash, where Hunter Brown looks to secure a win for the Houston Astros (3-2) against Brayan Bello and the visiting Boston Red Sox (1-3). Whatever angle you choose, making data-driven bets with a safety net is always a smart play.