Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for MLB, Elite Eight, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing better than finding a real chance to build your bankroll. If you’re ready for the latest postseason college basketball action, I’ve got a fantastic strategy to share. We are taking the sweat out of our first play today because new players can sign up here to unlock a massive welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

Whether you are backing the UConn Huskies against the Duke Blue Devils at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, or betting on the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Michigan Wolverines at the United Center in Chicago, IL, your first qualifying wager will instantly earn you $365 in bonus bets.

Here’s the game plan: by signing up ahead of the next college hoops clash and using the code WTOP365, you bet just $10 and get $365 in bonus bets—regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. Just make sure your qualifying wager settles within 30 days.

A quick heads-up on regional specials: The welcome offer for Illinois users is a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo. Meanwhile, new bet365 users from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will also receive 50 spins for the online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball: Quick Overview

Before we start handicapping today’s elite college hoops slate, we need to get our baseline strategy straight. Using the latest bet365 bonus code for college basketball ensures you maximize your potential return right out of the gate.

Here is the cheat sheet you need before we get started:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Simply enter the promo code during registration, place a qualifying wager of at least $10, and you’ll secure a hefty $365 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the college basketball season.

Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

Unlocking this offer is incredibly straightforward, and I love using these promos to step out of my comfort zone. By placing a minimum $10 wager on any market, you get $365 in bonus bets. To ensure your bet qualifies, it needs to carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. To put that in simple terms: a selection with odds of -450 is perfectly valid, but trying to play it too safe with a heavy favorite at -800 won’t trigger the bonus.

Once your qualifying wager settles and you get that nice pay day credited to your account, remember that your bonus bets expire seven days after being added.

Taking the Action to the Diamond: Using Your Bonus for MLB

Here is a little pro tip from my own playbook: you don’t have to spend your entire $365 bonus on the hardwood. If you are looking to chase bigger payouts and diversify your strategy, you can absolutely use this bonus for MLB action. Once those bonus bets hit your account, I highly recommend looking at the baseball slate.

Whether you want to piece together a moneyline parlay or try your hand at predicting the total runs, transitioning your college hoops bonus over to MLB games is a brilliant way to keep the momentum going all week long.

College Basketball Odds for Sunday

If you’re ready to dive in, here are the spread and over/under totals for today’s matchups:

Game Spread Total (O/U) #23 Tennessee Volunteers vs #3 Michigan Wolverines Michigan -7.5 146.5 #7 UConn Huskies vs #1 Duke Blue Devils Duke -5.5 133.5

Tonight’s schedule features an absolute heavyweight clash as the #7 UConn Huskies (29-5) take on the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-2). Duke is laying 5.5 points, fueled by forward Cameron Boozer, who has been an absolute machine. UConn will counter with center Tarris Reed Jr., who leads the nation with 45 total rebounds in the NCAA Tournament.

Earlier in the day, the #3 Michigan Wolverines (31-3) take on the #23 Tennessee Volunteers (22-11) as 7.5-point favorites. Michigan’s highly efficient offense runs through Yaxel Lendeborg. The Volunteers will try to keep pace behind guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie.

How to Apply the Bet365 Bonus Code

We’re in this together, and I want to make sure you get your funds without a hitch. New customers can easily claim their welcome bonus by following my simple step-by-step guide:

Register a New Account: Sign up here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. During registration, make sure to enter the bonus code WTOP365 to lock in the promotion. Claim via the App: Download and log into the bet365 mobile app to officially claim the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Navigate to tonight’s college basketball slate (or look ahead to the MLB schedule) and place a qualifying wager of at least $10.

Once your initial bet settles, you’ll be armed with $365 in bonus bets.

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