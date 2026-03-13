Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Michigan-Ohio State, CBB Games

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The NCAA Conference Tournament games are heating up, and you can sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for the CBB games today to get started. All new users who sign up with this welcome offer can bet $10 on upcoming NCAA Conference Tournament games today, including the Michigan vs. Ohio State game at noon, and receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses.



Place a $5 wager on any CBB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus. Additionally, new bettors logging in from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while new users in New Jersey will be rewarded with 10 Golden Chips to use on their favorite casino games.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for Michigan-Ohio State

Preparing to wager on highly anticipated matchups like the Ohio State Buckeyes taking on the Michigan Wolverines is much more rewarding with the right promotional boost. By taking advantage of this exclusive new user promotion, college basketball bettors can quickly secure significant value.

Below is a quick breakdown of the core details regarding the welcome offer:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 13th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Overview: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

When utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users unlock $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager, regardless of the bet’s outcome. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must carry minimum odds of -500. It does stand to reason that you cannot just back the heaviest favorite on the board to activate this; a selection with -450 odds is perfectly acceptable to activate the bonus, but backing a massive favorite at -800 odds would not qualify.

Once your qualifying wager settles, the $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and will expire 7 days after being added to your bonus bets balance. As mentioned, this promotion also includes localized perks: an extra 50 spins for the bet365 online casino for Pennsylvania bettors, and 10 Golden Chips for the online casino platform for New Jersey users.

Ohio State vs. Michigan Betting Preview

The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (29-2 overall) will clash with the surging Ohio State Buckeyes (21-11 overall) on March 13, 2026, at 12:00 PM ET. The Michigan Wolverines enter this conference tournament quarterfinal as the undisputed #1 seed and regular-season champions, aiming to defend their tournament title.

Meanwhile, the #8 seed Ohio State Buckeyes are playing with pure win-or-go-home desperation. They started their current postseason run with a massive 72-69 victory over Iowa, avenging a regular-season loss and riding a four-game win streak into this high-stakes rivalry showdown.

Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-104) -12.5 (-118) Moneyline +650 -990 Total Points Over 154.5 (-110) Under 154.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 13, 2026 from bet365.

The Michigan Wolverines are heavily favored in this matchup, listed as 12.5-point favorites and priced at -990 on the moneyline. This futures-like pricing reflects their dominant season, a #3 national ranking, and the fact that they swept the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season. However, as odds-driven analysts, we put a lot of stock in situational context and late-season momentum rather than just blindly laying double-digit points.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are a totally different team right now than the one that lost to the Michigan Wolverines earlier this year. Guard Bruce Thornton has been the emotional and statistical catalyst, recently becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. He is averaging an incredible 24.0 points and 6.0 rebounds across 38.0 minutes per game. More importantly, center Christoph Tilly has returned from a calf injury. Tilly is the Buckeyes’ “secret weapon” on the interior, shooting a hyper-efficient 83.3% from the field while contributing 16.0 points per game.

On the other side, the Michigan Wolverines have lost only two games all year and are anchored by Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg. Head coach Dusty May has done a brilliant job keeping this squad even-keeled. Still, laying 12.5 points in a rivalry game against a team fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives is a tough sell.

To make this matchup even more fun, bet365 is offering a 30% NCAAB SGP profit boost for any CBB game tonight, including this Big 10 matchup

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. To ensure you successfully unlock the promotion ahead of the 12:00 PM ET tip-off, follow these easy steps: