Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for March Madness Late Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New bet365 users can take advantage of the bet365 bonus code offer to claim a lucrative welcome incentive ahead of the upcoming Howard Bison vs. Michigan Wolverines college basketball game and other March Madness matchups. New users in Illinois will grab a bet $10, get $150 bonus.







By signing up, new customers can bet $10 and will get $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the wager wins, as long as you wager $10 in qualifying bets that all settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

bet365 Bonus Code for March Madness Thursday

The current bet365 bonus code unlocks a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets when new users wager just $10, regardless of whether that initial bet wins or not. To qualify, your bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with odds of -450 is perfectly fine, but a heavier favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are added to your bonus bets balance, they will expire seven days later.

In addition to the massive sportsbook bonus, new bet365 users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

How to Use bet365 College Basketball Bonus Code on Howard Bison vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Howard Bison (24-10) and the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) will square off at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, on March 19, 2026, at 7:10 p.m. ET on CBS. The No. 3-ranked Wolverines enter as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, boasting the nation’s top-ranked defense and seeking a national title after a dominant regular season in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, the No. 16 seed Howard Bison arrive fresh off an 86-83 First Four victory over the University of Maryland, Baltimore County—the first NCAA Tournament win in program history. With Michigan favored heavily and Howard looking to pull off a historic “David vs. Goliath” upset, the stakes and storylines are incredibly high for this opening-round matchup.

Howard Bison vs. Michigan Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Odds as of March 19, 2026, from consensus odds.

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines are massive favorites in this matchup, heavily favored on the moneyline at -100000 and laying 30.5 points against the spread. Michigan’s elite defense, anchored by 7-foot-2 center Aday Mara and First Team All-American candidate Yaxel Lendeborg, presents a towering challenge for any underdog. The Howard Bison are taking on the underdog role with a +6000 moneyline and a +30.5 spread. Oddsmakers have set the total points line at 151.5, slightly favoring the Over at -111 compared to -109 for the Under.

Bettors evaluating the massive spread and total should note Howard’s recent offensive momentum. The Bison are riding a nine-game win streak and recently dropped 86 points in their historic First Four victory. Their highly efficient attack is led by guard Ose Okojie, who recently shot 60% from the floor for a career-high 23 points. Additionally, Howard has relied on the imposing interior presence of forward Bryce Harris, who logged a massive double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds. While the Wolverines are the clear consensus favorite backed by their dominant 31-3 overall record, they are currently navigating the loss of backup point guard LJ Cason to a torn ACL. Howard’s ability to generate points and secure rebounds will be a key factor for those analyzing the 30.5-point spread and the 151.5-point total.

How to Activate Your bet365 Bonus Code

Ready to back the dominant Wolverines or take a chance on a historic Bison upset? Activating this promotional offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to get started before tip-off:

Register a New Account: New customers need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During the sign-up process, make sure to use the bonus code WTOP365 to be entered into the promotion.

New customers need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During the sign-up process, make sure to use the bonus code to be entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim the offer on your mobile device.

Download and log in to the bet365 app to officially claim the offer on your mobile device. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods.

Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place qualifying bets of at least $10 on the Howard Bison vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup or any other eligible market.

Once you have completed these steps and your qualifying wagers have been placed, your promotion will be activated, giving you an exciting way to get in on the college basketball postseason action.