Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for Lakers-Nuggets, Duke-Virginia Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the latest bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and capitalize on a new $365 bonus offer in time for huge basketball games like Nuggets vs. Lakers and Virginia vs. Duke tonight. Bet $10 on any game to get your bonuses (Illinois users bet $5, get $150). NJ and PA users will also get 50 casino spins alongside the bonuses. Click here to redeem your offer.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus Offer

Before the games start tonight, new users can easily claim this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the current bet365 promotion:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Confirmed March 14 by WTOP

Bet365 Bonus Code Overview

New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, completely regardless of whether you win or lose the initial bet.

To successfully qualify for this promotion, your initial qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once issued, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being credited to your account.

NBA odds tonight at bet365

Here are the current spreads and totals for tonight’s heavily anticipated matchups:

NBA: Nuggets: -3 (-110) / O244.5 (-110) / -150 Lakers: +3 (-110) / U244.5 (-110) / +125

NCAAB: No. 10 Virginia: +6.5 (-105) / O140 (-110) / +255 No. 1 Duke: -6.5 (-115) / U140 (-110) / -315



Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Tonight’s marquee matchup serves as the rubber game of a 1-1 season series, with both teams fighting for Western Conference positioning. Denver (41-26) enters as slight 3-point road favorites, driven by a stellar 118.6 team offensive rating that generates 120.6 points per game. The Nuggets expect to have Aaron Gordon (probable, hamstring) and Jamal Murray (probable, ankle) available.

The Lakers (41-25) counter with a high-powered offense and a four-game win streak. The roster dynamics have shifted significantly, with LeBron James embracing a reduced ball-handling role to maximize Luka Doncic, who recently posted a 51-point, 10-assist performance against Chicago. Austin Reaves continues to pace the backcourt (23.85 PPG, 5.50 APG), while the frontcourt includes a surging Deandre Ayton. Given the elite offensive metrics on both sides, the astronomical 244.5-point total is a logical projection.

No. 10 Virginia vs. No. 1 Duke The Duke Blue Devils are looking to put their final stamp on their case for being the No. 1 overall seed in tomorrow’s bracket reveal. They will have to do so against No. 1 Virginia in the ACC Tournament tonight. These two teams played once on Feb. 28, with Duke coming out on top 77-51 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This time, the two teams will play at a neutral site at the Spectrum Center.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP Offer

If you are ready to secure your bonus ahead of tonight’s slate, the activation process is straightforward. Follow these steps to build your bankroll:

Register a New Account: New customers must create and register an account by clicking here and providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). During this registration process, you need to use the bonus code WTOP365 to be entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is verified, log in to claim the offer via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To officially activate the offer, place qualifying bets totaling at least $10 on tonight’s basketball slate or any other eligible sports market.

Once your initial qualifying wager settles, your bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account balance.