Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NCAAB Rivalry Games, NBA, UFC 326

With the top-ranked Blue Devils hosting the Tar Heels in a pivotal ACC showdown, college basketball fans can enhance the excitement by utilizing the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a substantial welcome offer. New users who register here and wager just $5 on this rivalry clash—or even pivot to NBA action like the Warriors vs. Thunder—will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NCAAB Saturday

As the 17th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels attempt to snap the top-ranked Blue Devils’ perfect 14-0 home record, new users can leverage this promotion to secure bonus bets regardless of the game’s outcome. With both teams featuring high-powered offenses—Duke averages 83.2 points per game while North Carolina trails closely at 80.4—this “Bet $5, Get $150” offer provides an excellent entry point for wagering on what promises to be a high-scoring regular-season finale.

Below is a quick overview of the current sign-up promotion available for this Atlantic Coast Conference clash:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Welcome Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 7, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Terms: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Bets

To secure the $150 in bonus bets, new users must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 using the code WTOP365 after depositing. Crucially, the outcome of this initial bet does not determine eligibility; the bonus funds are awarded regardless of whether the wager wins or loses. This applies whether you are backing Duke in the ACC or looking at Saturday’s NBA slate with the Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

The qualifying bet must adhere to specific odds requirements to trigger the promotion. The wager must carry minimum odds of -500 or greater. In practical terms, a selection priced at -450 or +150 is valid for the offer, while a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not meet the necessary criteria. Additionally, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once the bonus bets are credited to the user’s account, they come with a seven-day expiration period, requiring bettors to use them on upcoming college basketball matchups or other eligible markets before they are removed from the balance.

How to Use the Bet365 Offer on UNC vs. Duke

The regular season finale features a marquee matchup between the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils and the rival North Carolina Tar Heels. Scheduled for March 7, 2026, at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN at Cameron Indoor Stadium, this contest pits the Atlantic Coast Conference champions against a surging North Carolina squad. The Duke Blue Devils enter the game with a dominant 28-2 overall record and have already clinched the conference title with a 16-1 league mark. They face a North Carolina Tar Heels team ranked 17th in the AP Poll, holding a 24-6 record (12-5 in conference).

Duke is currently riding a seven-game winning streak and boasts a pristine 14-0 record at home, while North Carolina looks to extend its own four-game winning streak despite a 4-5 record on the road this season. A major storyline to watch is the absence of UNC freshman star Caleb Wilson, who remains out for the season, complicating the Tar Heels’ efforts to repeat their earlier upset of Duke.

Odds & Analysis

The oddsmakers have positioned the home team as a heavy favorite in this rivalry clash. Below are the current consensus odds for the matchup:

Bet Type North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils Spread +17 (-110) -17 (-110) Moneyline +1060 -2326 Total Points Over 144.5 (-112) Under 144.5 (-108)

The Duke Blue Devils have been a statistical juggernaut this season, particularly at home. They lead the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 83.2 points per game while boasting a stifling defense that allows just 62.5 points per contest, resulting in a massive +20.6 average point differential. Conversely, the North Carolina Tar Heels have a potent offense averaging 80.4 points per game but surrender 70.9 points on the defensive end.

The 17-point spread reflects Duke’s dominance at their home venue, where they remain undefeated. Bettors looking at the total of 144.5 should consider that while both teams possess high-scoring offenses, Duke’s defense has been efficient, holding opponents to significantly lower totals than the league average. With Duke looking to cap off a championship regular season and North Carolina aiming to improve their postseason positioning without key player Caleb Wilson, this game carries significant weight beyond the rivalry.

How to Sign Up with the Bet365 Bonus Code

As the Blue Devils look to defend their home court against the Tar Heels in this massive regular-season finale, prospective bettors can easily get in on the action. New customers looking to utilize this welcome offer must use the bonus code WTOP365 to be entered.

Follow the steps below to successfully register and activate the offer before tip-off:

Register a New Account: Click here to begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: When prompted during the sign-up process, ensure you enter the code WTOP365. Claim and Deposit: Navigate to the offers section in the app to claim the promotion. Then, fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: To finalize the activation, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Duke vs. North Carolina game, the Warriors vs. Thunder NBA game, or any other eligible market.

