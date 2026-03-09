Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball (March 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the NBA or any other sport. Bet365 Sportsbook will have plenty of options available for first-time players. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Bet365 bonus code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA Bonus

With the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Cleveland Cavaliers, bettors can take advantage of the latest welcome offer from bet365. By using the code WTOP365, new customers can turn a small initial stake on the game into significant bonus bets.

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus Last Verified On March 9, 2026

This offer arrives just in time for an Eastern Conference clash heavily impacted by roster availability. Whether you are backing the Cavaliers at home or looking for the 76ers to upset the odds, a $5 qualifying wager on this game, or any other NBA market, activates the $150 bonus.

To fully capitalize on this promotion for the Cavaliers vs. 76ers game, new users must be aware of specific wagering requirements. After signing up and depositing, a qualifying bet of $5 is required to unlock the $150 in bonus bets. Crucially, this wager must carry minimum odds of -500 or greater to be eligible. For example, a selection priced at -450 satisfies this condition, while a heavy favorite at -800 would not count toward the promotion. Additionally, the qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Best Monday Night NBA Matchups

Here are the latest lines for upcoming NBA matchups:

Matchup Spread Total Philadelphia 76ers @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -12.5 227.0 Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -7.0 231.5 New York Knicks @ LA Clippers NYK -2.5 220.5

Odds provided by bet365 and subject to change.

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter this contest as massive 12.5-point favorites, a line heavily influenced by the Philadelphia 76ers’ extensive injury report. The Sixers are currently without Joel Embiid due to an oblique strain, and Tyrese Maxey has also been ruled out following a right fifth finger sprain. Without their two primary offensive engines, Philadelphia faces a difficult task against a Cavaliers squad that has already defeated them three times this season.

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Denver Nuggets in a game featuring the highest total on the board at 231.5. The Thunder have been dominant defensively this season but will be shorthanded, with key contributors Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) ruled out. Conversely, the Nuggets are monitoring the status of Jamal Murray, who is questionable with an ankle issue. The availability of Murray will likely be a deciding factor against a depleted Thunder rotation.

Elsewhere, the New York Knicks are listed as 2.5-point road favorites against the LA Clippers. With Los Angeles adjusting to a changing roster post-trade deadline, the Knicks look to capitalize on their defensive consistency to control the tempo on the road.

