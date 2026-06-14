Reds square off against the Diamondbacks with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-35, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-36, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Arizona Diamondbacks (35-35, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (33-36, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-5, 5.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (4-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -115, Reds -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cincinnati is 33-36 overall and 17-17 in home games. Reds hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona has gone 14-21 in road games and 35-35 overall. The Diamondbacks have a 25-12 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 13 doubles and 13 home runs for the Reds. Blake Dunn is 11 for 44 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ildemaro Vargas has nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Diamondbacks. Corbin Carroll is 9 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .194 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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