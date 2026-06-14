Pirates and Marlins square off in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (35-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-35, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:15…

Miami Marlins (35-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (36-35, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (6-0, 2.85 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Pirates: Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.84 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -166, Marlins +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Pittsburgh has a 20-18 record at home and a 36-35 record overall. The Pirates have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Miami has a 35-36 record overall and a 12-20 record on the road. The Marlins have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .323.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe has 16 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Pirates. Tyler Callihan is 7 for 20 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Liam Hicks ranks second on the Marlins with 21 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 13 home runs). Heriberto Hernandez is 11 for 34 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .238 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .258 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Wilber Dotel: 15-Day IL (the pittsburgh pirates placed rhp wilber dotel on the 15-day injured list.), Konnor Griffin: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Oneil Cruz: 10-Day IL (hand), Chris Devenski: 60-Day IL (illness), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection)

Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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