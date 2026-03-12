Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Upgraded $365 Bonus for Celtics-Thunder, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is one of the best ways to bet on tonight’s NBA and college basketball games. When you wager just $10 on games like Celtics vs. Thunder or TCU vs. Kansas to unlock $365 in bonuses (Illinois users bet $5 to get $150 bonus). Users in NJ and PA will also get 50 spins for the online casino. Click here to register.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA, CBB Tonight

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Verified March 12th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Details

New bet365 users can secure $365 in bonus bets by simply wagering $10, regardless of the outcome of that initial wager. To mathematically qualify for this promotion, your wagers must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once these bonus bets are credited to your account balance, they expire after seven days, providing a full week to capitalize on the NBA and college basketball betting markets.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Here is a look at the spreads and totals for tonight’s NBA slate:

Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons: DET -15.5 / PHI +15.5 | Total: 221.5

DET -15.5 / PHI +15.5 | Total: 221.5 Boston Celtics @ Oklahoma City Thunder: OKC -7.5 / BOS +7.5 | Total: 216

OKC -7.5 / BOS +7.5 | Total: 216 Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs: SAS -4.5 / DEN +4.5 | Total: 240.5

Matchups to Watch

Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder Tonight’s marquee clash features two statistical juggernauts. Oklahoma City boasts an elite 10.8 Net Rating and 118.8 points per game, but they are operating without Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf). The Celtics counter with a 7.9 Net Rating and a stifling defense allowing just 107.2 opponent points per game. Boston is carefully managing injuries, listing Jayson Tatum (Achilles conditioning) and Derrick White (knee contusion) as questionable.

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs San Antonio enters as a 4.5-point home favorite with a massive 240.5 projected total. Denver’s highly efficient offense (120.4 PPG, 49.3% shooting) meets a Spurs squad sweating the status of Victor Wembanyama. Following a recent 39-point outburst, the star rookie is a true 50/50 game-time decision with right ankle soreness.

Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons Detroit is laying a hefty 15.5 points against a heavily depleted Philadelphia roster. The 76ers are dealing with a rough injury run, missing Joel Embiid (oblique), Tyrese Maxey (finger tendon strain, out three weeks), and Kelly Oubre Jr. (elbow LCL sprain). Detroit’s 7.6 Net Rating positions them to capitalize efficiently against this shorthanded opponent.

College Basketball Slate: BYU vs. Houston & TCU vs. Kansas

In addition to the NBA action, bettors can apply their qualifying wagers to tonight’s premier college basketball slate. Highlighted matchups like BYU vs. Houston and TCU vs. Kansas are available throughout the evening. These games offer additional high-leverage opportunities to activate your welcome bonus and build your bankroll.

Bet365 Bonus Code WEEK365 Offer: Sign-Up Steps

Securing this welcome offer is a simple process. As teams prepare for tip-off, new customers can follow these steps to activate their bonus:

Register a New Account: Click here to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, input the bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified, log in and claim the welcome offer directly via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA or college basketball betting markets and place a qualifying bet of at least $10 to fully activate the offer.

Once your initial qualifying bets have settled, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account balance, ready to be deployed on any matchup within the next 7 days.