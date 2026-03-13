Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for CBB, NBA + WBC Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on the most recent bet365 bonus code WTOP365 just in time for tonight’s loaded basketball slate. Wager $10 on games like Kansas vs. Houston and Iowa State vs. Arizona to get $365 in bonus bets guaranteed (Illinois users receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer). PA and NJ users will also get 50 spins for the casino. Click here to register.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball, More

Before looking into tonight’s massive matchups, here is a pragmatic overview of the welcome offer details available to new players:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified March 13th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code Overview: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a premier, high-value welcome offer for new users, mathematically guaranteeing $365 in bonus bets when you place an initial $10 wager, regardless of the bet’s outcome. Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Once your wager settles, the bonus bets will be added to your balance and expire seven days after they are credited.

College Basketball Odds Tonight With Bet365

Here are the latest spreads and totals for tonight’s premier Big 12 Tournament matchups:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) #7 Iowa State Cyclones #2 Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -3.5 144.5 #14 Kansas Jayhawks #5 Houston Cougars HOU -5.5 139

Tonight’s Big 12 Tournament semifinal slate at the T-Mobile Center features a pair of heavyweight matchups with significant NCAA Tournament seeding implications. A critical variable to monitor tonight is the playing surface: the Big 12 has transitioned from an experimental LED glass court to traditional hardwood following player feedback regarding traction, which should improve offensive efficiency and player comfort.

In the first semifinal, the #2 Arizona Wildcats (30-2) lay 3.5 points against the #7 Iowa State Cyclones. Arizona’s explosive offense is driven by Brayden Burries. To counter, Iowa State will need a bounce-back performance from Joshua Jefferson and Tamin Lipsey, who shot a combined 10-for-40 in a March 2 regular-season loss to Arizona. However, Jefferson enters with momentum after posting an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double in the quarterfinals, while Lipsey recently dropped 20 points.

The late matchup pits the defending tournament champion #5 Houston Cougars against the #14 Kansas Jayhawks in a projected defensive grind. Houston relies on the suffocating perimeter defense of Joseph Tugler and Milos Uzan (4.0 steals per game each). They are tasked with slowing down Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, a projected top NBA draft pick who recently played a career-high 37 minutes and scored 24 points against TCU. Kansas will also depend heavily on Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Flory Bidunga. Bidunga recently posted an astronomical +31 plus/minus rating alongside 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

Additional Betting Options: Timberwolves vs. Warriors and USA vs. Canada

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio beyond college basketball, the bet365 sportsbook offers extensive markets across other major basketball competitions. Bettors can leverage the same analytical approach for NBA matchups like the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors, evaluating player props and efficiency metrics on the professional hardwood. Additionally, the USA vs. Canada WBC matchup provides excellent opportunities to utilize your bonus bets.

Activate This Bet365 Bonus code WTOP365Offer

Securing your welcome bonus requires following a step-by-step process. Follow this logical progression to activate the offer before tonight’s action: