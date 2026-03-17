Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for Texas-NC State, NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can lock in guaranteed value for the upcoming First Four matchups by using bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New users who register and place a $10 qualifying wager on the upcoming games will receive $365 in bonus bets, win or lose. Click here to start signing up.

Although this offer applies to other sports like the World Baseball Classic, NHL, NBA, tennis, golf and more, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NCAA Tournament. Bet on any of the First Four games on Tuesday or Wednesday with bet365 Sportsbook.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: How to Get $365 Bonus

Before placing your wagers on the hardwood, make sure you have all the essential details to maximize your value. Using the exclusive promo code guarantees you unlock the highest available bonus for the latest NCAA matchups. Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer:

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 17, 2026

New players can utilize the bet365 bonus code to claim $365 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager on the upcoming college basketball action. The best part of this promotion is that your $365 bonus is fully guaranteed, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying wager must meet the minimum odds requirement of -500 (meaning a -450 selection qualifies, but a -800 favorite does not), and the bet must officially settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your initial wager is settled, the bonus funds will be credited to your account. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your balance, so be sure to use them while they are active. Additionally, this promotion features exclusive perks for users in specific states: new players in Pennsylvania will receive an extra 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while users located in New Jersey will be awarded 10 Golden Chips for online casino play alongside their sportsbook bonus.

First Four Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the current consensus spreads and totals for the featured college basketball matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Texas Longhorns vs. NC State Wolfpack Texas -1.5 / NC State +1.5 158.5 #20 Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs SMU -7.5 / Miami (OH) +7.5 164.5

Miami (OH) RedHawks vs. SMU Mustangs

The most intriguing storyline of the First Four surrounds the #20 ranked Miami (OH) RedHawks. Head coach Travis Steele guided his team to a flawless 31-0 regular season, marking the MAC’s first at-large bid since 1999. Despite an unblemished regular season record and an offense that leads the nation in field goal percentage (52.6%), the RedHawks enter their matchup as 7.5-point underdogs against Andy Enfield’s SMU Mustangs. Enfield has publicly defended Miami’s resume against critics, emphasizing their ball-sharing and shooting efficiency. Oddsmakers anticipate a fast-paced offensive showing, setting the game’s total at a high 164.5 points.

Texas Longhorns vs. NC State Wolfpack

Expect a wire-to-wire battle as Will Wade’s NC State Wolfpack face Sean Miller’s Texas Longhorns. This game is a rematch from November, where Texas defeated NC State 102-97 behind 16 made three-pointers. The betting markets project a razor-thin margin, with Texas favored by just 1.5 points. Look for key contributions from Texas guard Tramon Mark and NC State forward Darrion Williams. Both bubble programs are treating this as a fresh start as they attempt to edge out a victory and push the final score past the 158.5 projected total.

Getting Started With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the college basketball action? Activating your welcome offer is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to get started: