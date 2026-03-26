Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for MLB Opening Day + NCAA Sweet 16

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All new users can redeem the bet365 bonus code offer in time for a fantastic day in sports. MLB opening day is here, while the NCAA Tournament resumes action tonight with the Sweet 16, and bet365 has you covered with all these games and more. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on any game today to get started, and you will automatically receive a $365 bonus. The outcome of that wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus guaranteed for tonight’s slate.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Maximize Value With the bet365 Bonus Code for Sweet 16, MLB Opening Day

If you are gearing up to wager on the postseason clash between the Texas Longhorns and the Purdue Boilermakers, leveraging the right promotional offer is crucial for maximizing your potential returns. By utilizing the exclusive bet365 bonus code for college basketball, you secure a substantial bankroll boost right off the bat. Whether you are looking to back Purdue’s high-octane offense or you spot value in taking the points with the defensively sound Texas Longhorns, this promotion gives you the flexibility to take a calculated risk.

Review the essential details of the welcome offer below before placing your qualifying wager:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

How the bet365 Bonus Code Secures Guaranteed Value

The bet365 bonus code unlocks a premium opportunity for new users preparing to wager on this pivotal postseason matchup. By simply placing a $10 qualifying wager, you automatically receive $365 in bonus bets. To successfully trigger the promotion, your first wager must meet the minimum consensus odds requirement of -500. This means finding value on a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but laying juice on a heavy favorite at -800 will not qualify.

Once your wager settles within that 30-day window and the $365 in bonus bets hit your account, you will have a 7-day window to use them before they expire. It is never too early to look ahead and plot out your betting card for the week, ensuring you maximize those bonus credits before the clock runs out.

Texas vs. Purdue Betting Preview

The Texas Longhorns clash with the No. 8 ranked Purdue Boilermakers on March 26, 2026, at 7:10 PM ET. The Purdue Boilermakers enter the contest boasting a 27-8 overall record and a two-game winning streak, putting up an impressive 91.5 points per game in postseason play. On the other side of the floor, the Texas Longhorns have built a perfect 3-0 recent stretch, pacing the Southeastern Conference while outscoring opponents by a +5.3 margin. With Purdue’s explosive offense meeting a Texas Longhorns squad that limits opponents to just 68.3 points per game, this matchup offers contrasting styles that present an incredibly compelling angle for bettors.

Texas vs Purdue Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Texas Longhorns Purdue Boilermakers Spread +6.5 (-104) -6.5 (-116) Moneyline +256 -323 Total Points Over 148.5 (-114) Under 148.5 (-106)

Odds as of March 26, 2026 from bet365.

Entering this matchup as a 6.5-point underdog, the Texas Longhorns will need to rely heavily on their defensive consistency to slow down a Purdue Boilermakers squad that has been an absolute wagon as a favorite this season. The Boilermakers are anchored by Trey Kaufman-Renn, who has averaged 22 points and 9 rebounds so far in the NCAA Tournament, and Braden Smith, a true floor general who orchestrates the offense with 19 points and 8 assists per NCAA Tournament contest.

However, we are always on the hunt for market inefficiencies, and the Texas Longhorns offer strong value as underdogs on the spread, backed by their current three-game winning streak to keep their season alive. Offensively, the Texas Longhorns will look to center Matas Vokietaitis to control the paint. Vokietaitis is a walking double-double, averaging 18.3 points and 11 rebounds in these three games, while guard Tramon Mark provides a crucial secondary scoring punch with 14 points himself.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Texas Longhorns vs Purdue Boilermakers tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock the promotion and get in on the action: