Best March Madness DFS Apps: Get 9 Best Bonuses for NCAA Tournament This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can sign up and start reaping the rewards with the best March Madness DFS apps. There are 10 different apps available and plenty of options to choose from with the NCAA Tournament underway.

Instead of rolling the dice on the games, players can start with guaranteed bonuses and other unique offers. Gear up for March Madness with apps like Underdog, Sleeper, Betr and more.

Best March Madness DFS Apps for the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament comes with no shortage of options for daily fantasy players. The upsets and uncertainty of each matchup is why college basketball fans love March Madness. However, that can make life difficult in daily fantasy sports. That is where these promos can come in handy for first-time players. Start locking in these offers with the best March Madness DFS apps.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Bonus







Daily fantasy players who sign up with Underdog promo code WTOP will be eligible for a $50 bonus. Create a new account and start with a $5 play on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport. That is all it takes to secure this sign-up bonus.

Score $120 in Total Bonuses With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP







Sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP and secure $120 in total bonuses for the NCAA Tournament. New users will receive a $20 bonus immediately after signing up. Additionally, players can start with up to $100 in deposit bonuses with a 100% initial match.

Betr Promo Code WTOP: Secure $200 in March Madness Bonuses







All new players on Betr will receive two $100 no sweat tokens for March Madness. Sign up with promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer. New players can use each $100 no sweat token on the NCAA Tournament. Any losses with a no sweat token will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses.

Boom Promo Code WTOP100: Use $100 Risk-Free Entry







Create a new account with Boom promo code WTOP100 in time for the NCAA Tournament this weekend. It won’t take long for players to sign up and apply this $100 risk-free entry on a Thursday night game.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Match + Free Pick







There are two ways to win with this Chalkboard promo. Set up a new account with promo code WTOP to qualify for a deposit match and a free pick. New users will be eligible for up to $100 with this initial match. Additionally, players will get a free pick to use on a variety of March Madness markets.

Claim $10 Welcome Bonus Dabble Promo Code WTOP







New players who take advantage of Dabble promo code WTOP will secure a straightforward offer. Create a new user profile to unlock a $10 bonus. From there, start making picks on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport.

DraftKings Pick6: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus







Lock in a DraftKings Pick6 promo ahead of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games. Sign up, find the right March Madness market and start with a $5 pick. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive a $50 bonus.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: How to Grab $50 Bonus







Go all in on the NCAA Tournament with PrizePicks promo code WTOP and secure this $50 bonus. Create a new account and start with a $5 play on any game to unlock this offer.

Score $50 Bonus With Splash Promo Code WTOP50







Don’t miss out on the chance to win a $50 bonus with Splash promo code WTOP50. All it takes is a sign-up and a $5 pick on the NCAA Tournament or any other sport. This is a head start on the best weekend of March Madness.