All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 1 0 1.000 — Boston 1 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 — Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 1 0 1.000 — Detroit 1 0 1.000 — Kansas City 0 0 .000 ½ Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Minnesota 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 — Athletics 0 0 .000 ½ Houston 0 1 .000 1 Seattle 0 1 .000 1 Texas 0 1 .000 1

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East Division

W L Pct GB New York 1 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Washington 1 0 1.000 — Atlanta 0 0 .000 ½ Miami 0 0 .000 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — St. Louis 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 1 0 1.000 — Colorado 0 0 .000 ½ Arizona 0 1 .000 1 San Diego 0 1 .000 1 San Francisco 0 1 .000 1

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1

Detroit 8, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Athletics (Springs 0-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 0-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 7

Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 4

Detroit 8, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 5, Texas 3

St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

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