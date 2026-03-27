All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Athletics
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Houston
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Louis
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Diego
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 2, Minnesota 1
Detroit 8, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0
St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Athletics (Springs 0-0) at Toronto (Cease 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 0-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Houston (Javier 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 0-0) at Seattle (Woo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Athletics at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Pittsburgh 7
Milwaukee 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Washington 10, Chicago Cubs 4
Detroit 8, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 5, Texas 3
St. Louis 9, Tampa Bay 7
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Boyle 0-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Horton 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Gray 0-0) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 0-0) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 0-0) at Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 0-0) at Atlanta (López 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 0-0) at San Francisco (Mahle 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 0-0) at San Diego (Vásquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
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