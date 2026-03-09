Avalanche look to keep win streak alive, host the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9, in the Central Division) Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche head into a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers as winners of five games in a row.

Colorado has a 23-4-4 record in home games and a 43-10-9 record overall. The Avalanche have a 14-0-4 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Edmonton is 15-14-4 in road games and 31-25-8 overall. The Oilers rank second in league play with 227 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Avalanche won 9-1 in the previous meeting. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin Necas has 28 goals and 47 assists for the Avalanche. MacKinnon has five goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 35 goals and 73 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has scored nine goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-6-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.