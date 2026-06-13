Carolina takes 3-2 series lead into game 6 against Vegas

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8…

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -115, Golden Knights -105; over/under is 6

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Hurricanes lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 4-2 in the last meeting. Andrei Svechnikov led the Hurricanes with two goals.

Vegas has gone 27-15-9 in home games and 39-26-17 overall. The Golden Knights have gone 50-8-12 in games they score at least three goals.

Carolina has gone 31-12-6 on the road and 53-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes have conceded 236 goals while scoring 291 for a +55 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Jordan Staal has scored seven goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Karlsson: day to day (arm).

Hurricanes: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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