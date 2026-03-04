Arsenal beats Brighton to move 7 points ahead in title race after Man City draws with Forest

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal moved seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after scraping…

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal moved seven points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after scraping a 1-0 win at Brighton while its title rival drew 2-2 at home to struggling Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

City almost won it eight minutes into stoppage time when substitute Savinho had a shot cleared near the line.

Right winger Bukayo Saka’s ninth-minute goal was enough for Arsenal, which has played one game more than City. Saka broke down the right and his scuffed strike from the edge of the penalty area went through the legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Manchester United’s unbeaten run under new coach Michael Carrick ended at seven games following a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle, which had midfielder Jacob Ramsey sent off in first-half stoppage time and scored in the 90th minute through substitute William Osula.

Haaland flops

Erling Haaland returned for City after having sat out the 1-0 win at Leeds on Saturday with a minor injury but was ineffective.

City struggled to break Forest down until Rayan Cherki made a fine run down the right and floated over a cross which Antoine Semenyo expertly volleyed in at waist height with his left foot.

But Forest hit the home side in the 52nd with a classic counterattack which went almost the length of the field. It culminated in a brilliant back-heeled finish from midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White after Brazil forward Igor Jesus had nodded down a right-wing cross.

Forest’s joy was short-lived when former Ballon d’Or winner Rodri rose to head home from a corner six minutes later.

Forest stunned City again, however, when midfielder Elliot Anderson curled in a superb shot from just outside the penalty area into the bottom right corner with 13 minutes left.

Newcastle ends United’s run

Newcastle fans had to endure 10 minutes of stoppage time before erupting with joy at St. James’ Park.

Osula scored a brilliant breakaway goal, starting the move deep inside his own half and galloping down the right before curling a fine shot past goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Ramsey was sent off after collecting a second yellow card for diving in the area. Newcastle took the lead moments later when Anthony Gordon was fouled by Bruno Fernandes and converted the resulting spot kick.

But nine minutes into first-half stoppage time, Fernandes set up Casemiro’s equalizing header from a free kick.

Carrick, who grew up a few miles from Newcastle, watched glum-faced as Newcastle goalie Aaron Ramsdale made two excellent saves before Osula’s stunning winner.

Harry Maguire was in the United defense on the day he was given a 15-month suspended sentence over a nightclub scuffle involving police officers on the Greek island of Mykonos in August 2020.

Chelsea crushes Villa

Striker João Pedro grabbed a hat trick as Chelsea moved above Liverpool into fifth place with a 4-1 win at Aston Villa. Chelsea is only three points behind fourth-place Villa in the race for Champions League places next season.

Villa scored after two minutes when Ollie Watkins let Leon Bailey’s cross from right go through his legs and midfielder Douglas Luiz deftly flicked the ball in from close range.

Chelsea equalized in the 35th when Pedro turned in Malo Gusto’s right-wing cross. After Watkins had a goal ruled out for a narrow offside, Pedro clipped the ball in from close range during first-half stoppage time from Enzo Fernández’s pass.

Midfielder Cole Palmer drove in the third goal in the 55th and Pedro tapped in Alejandro Garnacho’s cross to complete his hat trick in the 64th.

West Ham edges London derby

Forward Crysencio Summerville’s strike was enough to give West Ham a vital 1-0 win at Fulham in its relegation fight.

After Fulham had a penalty decision overturned by VAR early in the second half, West Ham scored midway through the second half when Summerville curled in from just inside the area.

United States left back Antonee Robinson made his first Premier League start for Fulham since Feb. 1.

Forest is 17th and West Ham is 18th with only goal difference separating the sides.

