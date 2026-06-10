Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Spurs-Knicks Game 4, MLB DFS Bonus This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then get up to $100 in bonuses along with a free pick for Spurs-Knicks Game 4 in the NBA Finals.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Before the Spurs and Knicks tip off, it is critical to understand the mechanics of the current welcome bonus. Below is a structural overview of the Chalkboard offer, detailing the promo code, the exact bonus yield, and the baseline requirements for participation.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Verified June 10, 2026 by WTOP

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a tangible, immediate bankroll boost for the postseason showdown between San Antonio and New York. Eligible new customers who meet the platform’s age and location requirements receive a 100% deposit match up to $100.

Additionally, the promotion unlocks a high-value free pick, dropping a designated player’s projection to just 0.5 points. This is reusable until you make your first winning entry with Chalkboard. Because a player only needs to score a single point to clear this threshold, it mathematically acts as a guaranteed winning leg to anchor your entry for tonight’s action.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Promo On Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4

With your deposit match secured, you can immediately begin building your Chalkboard entries.

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 11.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 5.5 3.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 1.5 5.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 4.5

When analyzing the board for tonight’s game, the underlying data highlights several actionable discrepancies between the projections and the players’ postseason averages.

San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama carries the highest point total on the board at 27.5. However, historical production points toward the under. Wembanyama has averaged 24.1 points per game this season, indicating his projection is currently inflated.

Conversely, New York’s primary offensive engine, Jalen Brunson, offers positive expected value on the over. With a points projection set at 26.5 and an actual postseason average of 26.9 points per game, the numbers suggest backing Brunson is the sharp play.

Finally, OG Anunoby presents one of the strongest statistical value plays on the slate. His total sits at a modest 16.5 points, a significant drop-off from his current average of 19.9 points per contest. Based on this 3.4-point differential, locking in the over on Anunoby is a highly efficient way to build out your Chalkboard entry.

Leverage Your Promo Code On Wednesday’s MLB Slate

If you are looking to diversify your entries beyond the basketball court, your Chalkboard bonus funds are fully applicable to the baseball diamond. Utilizing your matched funds across different sports allows you to exploit projection inefficiencies wherever they appear. Wednesday’s MLB slate features several high-leverage matchups perfect for building entries:

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets

Activate Your Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your deposit match and free pick before the action begins:

Register: Click here and create a new account. You must provide standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the legal age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new-user offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and fund your account using any of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To capture the maximum value of the bonus, deposit at least $100. However, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit. Claim Your Bonus: Once the transaction clears, your matched bonus funds and 0.5-point free player pick will instantly credit to your account.

With your account loaded and your bankroll doubled, you are officially positioned to dive into the NBA Finals action and make data-driven decisions for the highly anticipated showdown between New York and San Antonio.