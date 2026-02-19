World Tour Rio Open presented by Claro Results

Thursday At Jockey Club Brasileiro Rio de Janeiro Purse: $2,469,450 Surface: Red clay RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Rio Open presented by Claro at Jockey Club Brasileiro (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jaime Faria, Portugal, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry (8), Argentina, def. Vilius Gaubas, Lithuania, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Ignacio Buse, Peru, def. Joao Fonseca (3), Brazil, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, Germany, def. Gustavo Heide and Luis Guto Miguel, Brazil, 7-5, 5-7, 11-9.

