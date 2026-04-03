Washington Post: Sewage spill in Potomac happened after yearslong construction delays

There were some concerns about this particular section of pipe have been in the air for a while. What did D.C. Water already know about this section of pipe?

When this first happened, back in January, we were all asking, ‘When did D.C. Water know about this spot? What did the inspections of this spot show?’

D.C. Water said, ‘Well, we’ve done inspections, and we weren’t expecting anything to be a problem anytime soon in this particular section.’

But the story goes back and starts around 2018, more than seven years ago, when D.C. Water had done a video inspection inside this pipe. Just a little bit upstream of the spot that ruptured, they saw something very concerning. They saw that the metal reinforcements through this concrete pipe were basically dangling, falling out of the top of the pipe, and they said, ‘We need to fix this.’

So they asked the National Park Service in 2018 to fix about a three-quarter-mile stretch to reinforce the whole thing, but almost from the beginning, that whole endeavor falls off the rails. By the following year, in 2019, the project is listed as 255 days behind schedule. D.C. Water says it’s because the National Park Service is doing an extended review.

One of the big roadblocks that happened in the whole scheme of that seven-year time period is in 2021, when it looks like D.C. Water got their approval. But they come back to the Park Service and say, ‘We’re going to have to cut down some more trees. We’re going to have to do a little bit more work to get down there in the pipe.’

And Park Service says, ‘Whoa, hang on. We need to take a more intensive look at this, do a bigger environmental review.’

And that really sets it on a course that is very laborious, and these delays keep compounding to the point where Jan. 19, when this pipe ruptured, they had still not approved the environmental review to conduct the repairs on the section that collapsed.