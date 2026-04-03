Should mom get you an Easter basket? Adult kids say ‘yes’

A social media trend has adult children telling their moms they want an Easter basket — a candy-filled, festive basket for the spring holiday.

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Americans are expected to spend close to $25 billion on Easter this year. Even though that record high works out to $195.59 a person, some want even more.

A social media trend with adult children telling their moms they want an Easter basket — a candy-filled, festive basket for the spring holiday — has started.

A recent poll showed 66% of American adults believe they deserve an Easter basket as much as kids do.

The Easter Bunny usually provides children with baskets until they leave home. So, who is responsible for getting adults Easter baskets?

“It’s your mom, like you’re always her baby. And who doesn’t love to wake up to a surprise?” said Christy Poppy, from Solomon Island, Maryland.

Poppy was outside Nationals Park at a local eatery with her friend Allison Birgfeld, who made an impassioned plea to her mom.

“Mom, you should give me an Easter basket, because you love me so much,” Birgfeld said. “And you know my favorite Easter candy.”

While Birgfeld admitted she has not received one since she left home, she didn’t think she would ever get one for her mom.

There are many different types of Easter baskets, and Shanya Richburg from Alexandria said she wants “an upgrade.”

“Mommy, give me some luxury items,” Richburg said. “I like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, you know what I’m saying?”

With Easter so close, most people WTOP spoke to did want their parents to provide them with an Easter basket, except for Dan Cross.

At 44, he typically gets his mother one with both a solid and hollow chocolate bunny.

“I always get Cadbury eggs,” Cross said.

That was music to Gail Crabtree’s ears. The Pompano Beach, Florida, resident had her reasons for not getting her two adult children Easter baskets.

“They’re too old,” Crabtree said. “They should get me Easter baskets!”

Crabtree is visiting her daughter Kirsten in Virginia, who said she was OK with not getting an Easter basket this year.

“She’s paid her dues, she’s off the clock,” Kirsten said.

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