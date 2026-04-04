NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 17½ (245½) Washington San Antonio 1½ (243½) at DENVER Detroit 3½ (227½)…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|17½
|(245½)
|Washington
|San Antonio
|1½
|(243½)
|at DENVER
|Detroit
|3½
|(227½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at BAYLOR
|1½
|Oklahoma
|West Virginia
|1½
|at CREIGHTON
|Illinois
|1½
|at UCONN
|Michigan
|1½
|at ARIZONA
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-148
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+124
|Houston
|-110
|at ATHLETICS
|-109
|Tampa Bay
|-113
|at MINNESOTA
|-106
|Seattle
|-162
|at LA ANGELS
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-303
|at WASHINGTON
|+242
|Atlanta
|-114
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|Philadelphia
|-241
|at COLORADO
|+196
|N.Y Mets
|-113
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-163
|St. Louis
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Baltimore
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-103
|at BOSTON
|-147
|San Diego
|+123
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-196
|Miami
|+163
|at TEXAS
|-141
|Cincinnati
|+119
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at KANSAS CITY
|-105
|Chicago Cubs
|-135
|at CLEVELAND
|+114
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-144
|at N.Y RANGERS
|+121
|at OTTAWA
|-124
|Minnesota
|+104
|Colorado
|-115
|at DALLAS
|-105
|at PITTSBURGH
|-218
|Florida
|+179
|at TAMPA BAY
|-188
|Boston
|+156
|at COLUMBUS
|-141
|Winnipeg
|+118
|at CAROLINA
|-265
|N.Y Islanders
|+214
|at LOS ANGELES
|-194
|Toronto
|+160
|Utah
|-218
|at VANCOUVER
|+179
|Montreal
|-130
|at NEW JERSEY
|+109
|Buffalo
|-115
|at WASHINGTON
|-105
|at SAN JOSE
|-116
|Nashville
|-104
|at SEATTLE
|-173
|Chicago
|+145
|at ANAHEIM
|-157
|Calgary
|+131
|at EDMONTON
|-115
|Vegas
|-105
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.