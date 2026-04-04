NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 17½ (245½) Washington San Antonio 1½ (243½) at DENVER Detroit 3½ (227½)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 17½ (245½) Washington San Antonio 1½ (243½) at DENVER Detroit 3½ (227½) at PHILADELPHIA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at BAYLOR 1½ Oklahoma West Virginia 1½ at CREIGHTON Illinois 1½ at UCONN Michigan 1½ at ARIZONA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124 Houston -110 at ATHLETICS -109 Tampa Bay -113 at MINNESOTA -106 Seattle -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -303 at WASHINGTON +242 Atlanta -114 at ARIZONA -106 Philadelphia -241 at COLORADO +196 N.Y Mets -113 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -163 St. Louis +136 Milwaukee -115 at KANSAS CITY -105 Baltimore -116 at PITTSBURGH -103 at BOSTON -147 San Diego +123 at N.Y YANKEES -196 Miami +163 at TEXAS -141 Cincinnati +119 Milwaukee -115 at KANSAS CITY -105 Chicago Cubs -135 at CLEVELAND +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -144 at N.Y RANGERS +121 at OTTAWA -124 Minnesota +104 Colorado -115 at DALLAS -105 at PITTSBURGH -218 Florida +179 at TAMPA BAY -188 Boston +156 at COLUMBUS -141 Winnipeg +118 at CAROLINA -265 N.Y Islanders +214 at LOS ANGELES -194 Toronto +160 Utah -218 at VANCOUVER +179 Montreal -130 at NEW JERSEY +109 Buffalo -115 at WASHINGTON -105 at SAN JOSE -116 Nashville -104 at SEATTLE -173 Chicago +145 at ANAHEIM -157 Calgary +131 at EDMONTON -115 Vegas -105

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