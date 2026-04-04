Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 4, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI 17½ (245½) Washington
San Antonio (243½) at DENVER
Detroit (227½) at PHILADELPHIA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BAYLOR Oklahoma
West Virginia at CREIGHTON
Illinois at UCONN
Michigan at ARIZONA

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -148 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +124
Houston -110 at ATHLETICS -109
Tampa Bay -113 at MINNESOTA -106
Seattle -162 at LA ANGELS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -303 at WASHINGTON +242
Atlanta -114 at ARIZONA -106
Philadelphia -241 at COLORADO +196
N.Y Mets -113 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -163 St. Louis +136
Milwaukee -115 at KANSAS CITY -105
Baltimore -116 at PITTSBURGH -103
at BOSTON -147 San Diego +123
at N.Y YANKEES -196 Miami +163
at TEXAS -141 Cincinnati +119
Milwaukee -115 at KANSAS CITY -105
Chicago Cubs -135 at CLEVELAND +114

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -144 at N.Y RANGERS +121
at OTTAWA -124 Minnesota +104
Colorado -115 at DALLAS -105
at PITTSBURGH -218 Florida +179
at TAMPA BAY -188 Boston +156
at COLUMBUS -141 Winnipeg +118
at CAROLINA -265 N.Y Islanders +214
at LOS ANGELES -194 Toronto +160
Utah -218 at VANCOUVER +179
Montreal -130 at NEW JERSEY +109
Buffalo -115 at WASHINGTON -105
at SAN JOSE -116 Nashville -104
at SEATTLE -173 Chicago +145
at ANAHEIM -157 Calgary +131
at EDMONTON -115 Vegas -105

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up