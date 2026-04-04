All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 6 1 .857 — Toronto 4 3 .571 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 6 1 .857 — Toronto 4 3 .571 2 Baltimore 3 4 .429 3 Boston 2 5 .286 4 Tampa Bay 2 5 .286 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 3 .625 — Kansas City 3 3 .500 1 Detroit 3 4 .429 1½ Minnesota 3 4 .429 1½ Chicago 2 5 .286 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 5 3 .625 — Texas 4 3 .571 ½ Seattle 4 4 .500 1 Los Angeles 3 5 .375 2 Athletics 2 5 .286 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 6 2 .750 — Miami 5 2 .714 ½ Philadelphia 4 3 .571 1½ New York 4 4 .500 2 Washington 3 4 .429 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 5 1 .833 — Cincinnati 4 3 .571 1½ Pittsburgh 4 3 .571 1½ St. Louis 4 3 .571 1½ Chicago 3 4 .429 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 — Arizona 3 5 .375 2½ San Francisco 3 6 .333 3 Colorado 2 5 .286 3 San Diego 2 5 .286 3

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2

Boston 5, San Diego 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 4

Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Athletics 11, Houston 4

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (May 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Fluharty 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Imai 0-0) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Boston (Early 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Matz 1-0) at Minnesota (Abel 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 17, Arizona 2

Friday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 6

N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2

Boston 5, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 5, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 1

Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 2, Arizona 0

N.Y. Mets 10, San Francisco 3

Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis (May 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Baz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Boston (Early 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

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