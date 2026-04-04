All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Boston
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Tampa Bay
|2
|5
|.286
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Kansas City
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Chicago
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|Athletics
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Miami
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Philadelphia
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|New York
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Washington
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|St. Louis
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|San Francisco
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Colorado
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Kansas City 1
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2
Boston 5, San Diego 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 4
Seattle 3, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Athletics 11, Houston 4
Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (May 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Fluharty 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Taylor 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Imai 0-0) at Athletics (Morales 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Boston (Early 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Matz 1-0) at Minnesota (Abel 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 17, Arizona 2
Friday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 13, Washington 6
N.Y. Yankees 8, Miami 2
Boston 5, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 5, Texas 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Philadelphia 10, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh 5, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 2, Arizona 0
N.Y. Mets 10, San Francisco 3
Milwaukee at Kansas City, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis (May 0-0) at Detroit (Flaherty 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Patrick 0-0) at Kansas City (Avila 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Baz 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 0-0) at Washington (Irvin 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 1-0) at Boston (Early 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0) at Texas (Rocker 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Elder 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-1) at Cleveland (Cecconi 0-1), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-1) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 1-0) at San Francisco (Roupp 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
San Diego at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
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