Will Richard scores 21 as Warriors put 8 players in double figures and beat the Grizzlies 133-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II added 19 apiece and the…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points, Brandin Podziemski and Gary Payton II added 19 apiece and the Golden State Warriors routed the Memphis Grizzlies 133-112 on Wednesday night in a game between two teams depleted by injuries.

Gui Santos added 17 points as eight of the nine Golden State players who saw action reached double figures. The ninth player, Malevy Leons, had nine points.

The Warriors built a double-digit lead in the first half, stretched the margin to 32 in the fourth quarter and coasted to the victory.

GG Jackson had 24 points and eight rebounds for Memphis. Ty Jerome finished with 22 points and five assists. Javon Small scored 16 points.

The Warriors are still jockeying for postseason positioning, beginning the night slotted eighth in the West after a 113-109 loss in New Orleans on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies have been on the skids since late January, dropping two straight and 12 of their last 15 entering Wednesday’s game.

The loss dropped Memphis into a tie for 12th place in the West with the idle Dallas Mavericks.

Key injuries continue to result in unusual lineups as both teams had at least a half dozen rotation players on the injury list. The Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler, and the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Zach Edey and Cedric Coward were among players unavailable Wednesday night. Kyle Anderson was declared out for personal reasons about an hour before game time.

The Warriors’ first-half lead was fueled by a 29-8 run midway through the second quarter. That took the advantage to 63-39 en route to a 74-53 halftime lead for Golden State.

Up next

Warriors: Host the Lakers on Saturday.

Grizzlies: Start a three-game road trip in Dallas on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.