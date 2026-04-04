Braves aim to keep win streak going against the Diamondbacks

Atlanta Braves (6-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Atlanta Braves (6-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5)

Phoenix; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -114, Diamondbacks -106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona had an 80-82 record overall and a 43-38 record in home games last season. The Diamondbacks slugged .433 with a .757 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

Atlanta had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Braves slugged .399 with a .720 OPS as a team in the 2025 season.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.