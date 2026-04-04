Ducks play the Flames on losing streak

Calgary Flames (31-36-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-30-5, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Calgary Flames (31-36-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-30-5, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -155, Flames +130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks play the Calgary Flames as losers of four straight games.

Anaheim has gone 41-30-5 overall with a 14-9-0 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have committed 307 total penalties (four per game) to rank fifth in league play.

Calgary is 31-36-8 overall with a 12-8-3 record in Pacific Division games. The Flames have allowed 237 goals while scoring 190 for a -47 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in overtime in the last meeting. Mikael Granlund led the Ducks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 38 goals and 27 assists for the Ducks. Granlund has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Matthew Coronato has 17 goals and 22 assists for the Flames. Morgan Frost has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Pavel Mintyukov: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body), Cutter Gauthier: day to day (upper body), Radko Gudas: day to day (lower-body), Ross Johnston: out (lower-body).

Flames: Samuel Honzek: out for season (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau: out for season (hip), Jake Bean: out (undisclosed), Joel Hanley: out for season (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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