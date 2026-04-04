Hurricanes host the Islanders after Stankoven’s 2-goal game

New York Islanders (42-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (48-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday,…

New York Islanders (42-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (48-21-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -243, Islanders +200; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders after Logan Stankoven’s two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Hurricanes’ 5-1 win.

Carolina is 48-21-6 overall and 18-4-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes have a 16-4-3 record in games decided by a goal.

New York is 14-8-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 42-30-5 overall. The Islanders have given up 220 goals while scoring 219 for a -1 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won 6-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 30 goals and 33 assists for the Hurricanes. Stankoven has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Schaefer has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

Islanders: Alexander Romanov: out (shoulder), Pierre Engvall: out for season (ankle), Tony DeAngelo: out (lower body), Semyon Varlamov: out for season (knee), Kyle Palmieri: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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