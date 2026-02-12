Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Addenbrooke 41, Ascent Classical 22 Arapahoe 60, Eaglecrest 40 Aurora West 33, Two Roads 21 Chaparral 49,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addenbrooke 41, Ascent Classical 22

Arapahoe 60, Eaglecrest 40

Aurora West 33, Two Roads 21

Chaparral 49, Castle View 39

Cherokee Trail 60, J.K. Mullen 47

Colo. Springs Christian 64, James Irwin Charter School 12

DSST: Montview def. Lincoln, forfeit

Denver East 56, Rangeview 32

Doherty 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 40

Fort Morgan 40, Weld Central 33

George Washington 54, North 14

Grandview 70, Cherry Creek 48

Hanover 18, Antonito 16

John F. Kennedy 58, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 12

Legend 66, Rock Canyon 36

Loveland Classical 57, Twin Peaks 33

Overland 57, Smoky Hill 38

Pine Creek 68, Pueblo West 14

Plateau Valley 59, Grand Valley 35

Ponderosa 51, Douglas County 49

Regis Groff 40, Montbello 28

Regis Jesuit 66, Mountain Vista 39

Rocky Mountain Prep 32, KIPP Denver 24

Roosevelt 71, Mountain View 21

ThunderRidge 67, Heritage 17

Vista Ridge 41, Rampart 40

Weldon Valley 40, Mile High Adventist Academy 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.