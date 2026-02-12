Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addenbrooke 41, Ascent Classical 22
Arapahoe 60, Eaglecrest 40
Aurora West 33, Two Roads 21
Chaparral 49, Castle View 39
Cherokee Trail 60, J.K. Mullen 47
Colo. Springs Christian 64, James Irwin Charter School 12
DSST: Montview def. Lincoln, forfeit
Denver East 56, Rangeview 32
Doherty 49, Fountain-Fort Carson 40
Fort Morgan 40, Weld Central 33
George Washington 54, North 14
Grandview 70, Cherry Creek 48
Hanover 18, Antonito 16
John F. Kennedy 58, DSST: Green Valley Ranch 12
Legend 66, Rock Canyon 36
Loveland Classical 57, Twin Peaks 33
Overland 57, Smoky Hill 38
Pine Creek 68, Pueblo West 14
Plateau Valley 59, Grand Valley 35
Ponderosa 51, Douglas County 49
Regis Groff 40, Montbello 28
Regis Jesuit 66, Mountain Vista 39
Rocky Mountain Prep 32, KIPP Denver 24
Roosevelt 71, Mountain View 21
ThunderRidge 67, Heritage 17
Vista Ridge 41, Rampart 40
Weldon Valley 40, Mile High Adventist Academy 36
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.