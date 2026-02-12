Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 72, SC School for the Deaf and the Blind 15
Blythewood 68, West Florence 15
C.A. Johnson 42, McBee 41
Calhoun Falls 54, Ware Shoals 14
Carvers Bay 51, Latta 49
Central 45, York Prep 10
Gaffney 76, Riverside 43
James F. Byrnes 73, Boiling Springs 63
Laurens 64, Southside 11
Legacy 48, Ambassador Christian, N.C. 42
McCormick 55, GREEN Upstate 14
Nation Ford 65, Rock Hill 54
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 67, Battery Creek 27
Spartanburg 64, Wade Hampton (G) 25
Woodmont 70, Easley 29
