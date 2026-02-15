Vítor Pereira becomes Nottingham Forest’s fourth coach of a turbulent season

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Vítor Pereira became struggling Nottingham Forest’s fourth coach of a turbulent season when he was hired…

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Vítor Pereira became struggling Nottingham Forest’s fourth coach of a turbulent season when he was hired on an 18-month contract on Sunday.

Forest said in a statement that the 57-year-old Portuguese will be joined by two assistant coaches and two analysts.

The Midlands-based club is 17th in the Premier League and one place above the relegation zone, with 12 rounds of matches left. Forest is at home to defending champion Liverpool next Sunday.

Prior to that, Forest plays at Turkish club Fenerbahçe in the first leg of their Europa League playoff on Thursday.

Pereira replaces Sean Dyche, who was fired Wednesday after being in charge for just 114 days.

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo last season. Nuno signed a three-year deal at the City Ground in June 2025, but was fired in September after a breakdown in his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Former Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was then hired, but lasted only 40 days in the job with Marinakis ending his tenure within minutes of a 3-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Pereira is in his second coaching job of the season. In November, he was fired by Wolverhampton Wanderers after a winless start to the Premier League season.

Before joining Wolves in 2024, Pereira had short coaching spells at Fenerbahçe and Brazilian sides Flamengo and Corinthians. He also previously worked under Marinakis at Olympiakos.

