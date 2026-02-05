United States , Czech Republic First Period_1. United States, Alex Carpenter (Megan Keller, Laila Edwards), 15:55. Penalties_Dominika Laskova, Czech Republic…

United States , Czech Republic

First Period_1. United States, Alex Carpenter (Megan Keller, Laila Edwards), 15:55. Penalties_Dominika Laskova, Czech Republic (illegal check to the head or neck), 15:24.

Second Period_2. United States, Joy Dunne (Tessa Janecke), 23:13. 3. United States, Hayley Scamurra (Tessa Janecke), 24:36. 4. Czech Republic, Barbora Jurickova (Natalie Mlynkova), 28:37. 5. United States, Hilary Knight (Alex Carpenter and Hannah Bilka), 37:50. Penalties_Barbora Jurickova, Czech Republic (interference), 26:30. Laila Edwards, United States (tripping).

Third Period_6. United States, Hayley Scamurra (Kelly Pannek), 44:22. Penalties_Dominika Laskova, Czech Republic (delay of game), 59:57.

Shots on Goal_United States 14-17-11_42. Czech Republic 3-6-5_14.

Goalies_United States, Aerin Frankel, Gwyneth Philips. Czech Republic, Klara Peslarova, Michaela Hesova.

Referees_Julia Kainberger, Austria, Cianna Murray, Canada, Jessica Lundgren, Sweden, Justine Todd.

