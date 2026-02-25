Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= KHSAA Playoffs= Districts= Bethlehem 64, Thomas Nelson 23 Boyle Co. 60, Danville 41 Cooper 59, Boone Co.…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

KHSAA Playoffs=

Districts=

Bethlehem 64, Thomas Nelson 23

Boyle Co. 60, Danville 41

Cooper 59, Boone Co. 15

Danville Christian 61, Lincoln Co. 58

Eminence 57, Carroll County (KY) 35

Franklin Co. 64, Frankfort 16

Frederick Douglass 79, Henry Clay 50

Hickman Co. 62, Fulton 32

Highlands (KY) 70, Dayton (KY) 10

Lex. Dunbar 63, Lex. Tates Creek 35

Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Francis Parker 9

Madison Southern 34, Madison Central 24

Marshall Co. 57, Murray 28

Mayfield 41, Ballard Memorial 27

Mercer Co. 45, East Jessamine 43

Newport Central Catholic 62, Bellevue (KY) 36

North Oldham 46, Oldham County 43

St. Henry (KY) 58, Ludlow (KY) 38

St. Mary (Paducah) 59, Paducah-Tilghman 46

West Jessamine 54, Burgin 24

Woodford Co. 63, Cornerstone 20

