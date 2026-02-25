Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
KHSAA Playoffs=
Districts=
Bethlehem 64, Thomas Nelson 23
Boyle Co. 60, Danville 41
Cooper 59, Boone Co. 15
Danville Christian 61, Lincoln Co. 58
Eminence 57, Carroll County (KY) 35
Franklin Co. 64, Frankfort 16
Frederick Douglass 79, Henry Clay 50
Hickman Co. 62, Fulton 32
Highlands (KY) 70, Dayton (KY) 10
Lex. Dunbar 63, Lex. Tates Creek 35
Lou. DuPont Manual 67, Francis Parker 9
Madison Southern 34, Madison Central 24
Marshall Co. 57, Murray 28
Mayfield 41, Ballard Memorial 27
Mercer Co. 45, East Jessamine 43
Newport Central Catholic 62, Bellevue (KY) 36
North Oldham 46, Oldham County 43
St. Henry (KY) 58, Ludlow (KY) 38
St. Mary (Paducah) 59, Paducah-Tilghman 46
West Jessamine 54, Burgin 24
Woodford Co. 63, Cornerstone 20
