No 1 Thitikul struggles in the first round of the LPGA Singapore led by Kim

SINGAPORE (AP) — Top-ranked Jeeno Thitikul struggled during the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on Thursday, shooting a 1-over 73 to trail the leader by seven strokes.

Thitikul won last week’s tournament in her native Thailand and is among nine out of the top 10 players entered in the Singapore LPGA stop on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

American Auston Kim birdied two of her final three holes for a 66 and a one-stroke lead over China’s Yan Liu. Five players were tied for third with 68s, including No. 12-ranked Haeran Ryu.

Defending champion Lydia Ko had a 70, as did Brooke Henderson.

Kim said she opened with a 78 at the Singapore tournament last year.

“When I think about my game and myself as a golfer since last year … I mean it obviously feels great to score well. But I just I feel like I can handle things a lot better and I’ve been talking with my mental coach, as well,” Kim said.

“There are a lot of things that I’ve changed and a lot of things I feel like I’m doing better. Today was a testament to what we’ve been working on, and I’m working hard on what I can control.”

Joining Thitikul among the top-ranked players well out of the lead were third-ranked Charley Hull and fourth-ranked Minjee Lee, who each shot 72.

No. 2-ranked Nelly Korda is the only player from the top 10 not in Singapore. The tournament is the second of three stops on the LPGA’s early year Asian swing, with the final one next week at Hainan Island, China.

