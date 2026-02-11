Spurs cut ties with forward Jeremy Sochan after trade talks fall short

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived forward Jeremy Sochan after being unable to find a trade partner…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived forward Jeremy Sochan after being unable to find a trade partner before last week’s deadline.

The Spurs announced the move to cut ties with Sochan on Thursday before playing the Golden State Warriors in their final game before the All-Star break.

Sochan was drafted ninth overall in 2022 by San Antonio. Sochan averaged double digits in each of his first three seasons, but averaged just 4.1 points in 28 games this season. Sochan was playing only 12.8 minutes per game — less than half of his playing time for his first three seasons — and hadn’t started once after starting 149 of his 184 games before this season.

Coach Mitch Johnson praised Sochan’s energy and wished him the best.

“We were all very aware of his desire to be in the rotation, given more of an opportunity than he had, especially recently,” Johnson said. “We wanted to do right by him and make sure that he had that opportunity before the year was over.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.