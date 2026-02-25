Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, Feb. 26 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S) 3 a.m. (Friday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, Feb. 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Western

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Delaware at Jacksonville St.

ESPN2 — Temple at FAU

ESPNU — High Point at Presbyterian

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Michigan St. at Purdue

PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Purdue

9 p.m.

CBSSN — FIU at Sam Houston St.

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Memphis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Mississippi at Florida

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Villanova at Seton Hall

TNT — Georgetown at UConn

TRUTV — Georgetown at UConn

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Duke

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

9 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Iowa

TNT — Providence at Creighton

TRUTV — Providence at Creighton

10 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Texas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, First Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, First Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Orlando

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Celtic at VfB Stuttgart, Playoff – Leg 2

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahçe at Nottingham Forest, Playoff – Leg 2

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Defence Force F.C. at Philadelphia Union, First Round – Leg 2

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Nicaragua vs. Martinique, Group F, Managua, Nicaragua

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals

10 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP & Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Early Rounds

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.