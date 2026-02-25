Sports on TV for Thursday, Feb. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, Feb. 26
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Western
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Delaware at Jacksonville St.
ESPN2 — Temple at FAU
ESPNU — High Point at Presbyterian
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Michigan St. at Purdue
PEACOCK — Michigan St. at Purdue
9 p.m.
CBSSN — FIU at Sam Houston St.
ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Memphis
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Georgia Tech
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
7 p.m.
PEACOCK — Villanova at Seton Hall
TNT — Georgetown at UConn
TRUTV — Georgetown at UConn
8 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Duke
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Iowa
TNT — Providence at Creighton
TRUTV — Providence at Creighton
10 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Texas
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, First Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches, First Round, PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course), Singapore
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Investec South African Open Championship, Second Round, Stellenbosch GC, Stellenbosch, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
3 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Houston at Orlando
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Minnesota at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NFLN — 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen and Linebackers, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Celtic at VfB Stuttgart, Playoff – Leg 2
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Fenerbahçe at Nottingham Forest, Playoff – Leg 2
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Defence Force F.C. at Philadelphia Union, First Round – Leg 2
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Qualifier Group Stage, Nicaragua vs. Martinique, Group F, Managua, Nicaragua
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals
10 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Acapulco-ATP & Dubai-ATP Quarterfinals; Austin-WTA, Santiago-ATP & Merida-WTA Early Rounds
_____
