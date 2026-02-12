All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 31 9 1 0 63 122 75…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 41 31 9 1 0 63 122 75 Huntsville 39 22 11 5 1 50 128 101 Pensacola 39 21 12 5 1 48 113 113 Evansville 39 19 14 1 5 44 101 98 Roanoke 40 20 17 2 1 43 109 108 Knoxville 38 18 17 1 2 39 90 101 Quad City 41 17 19 4 1 39 108 123 Macon 37 16 15 3 3 38 87 96 Birmingham 39 16 18 1 4 37 103 128 Fayetteville 37 15 17 4 1 35 82 100

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 7, Quad City 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

