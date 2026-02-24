Real Madrid’s Courtois disappointed with Mourinho’s criticism of Vinícius after racism claim

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was disappointed with José Mourinho’s criticism of teammate Vinícius Júnior, who accused…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was disappointed with José Mourinho’s criticism of teammate Vinícius Júnior, who accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racism.

Courtois spoke on Tuesday, a day before Madrid hosted Benfica in their Champions League playoffs second leg. Madrid’s 1-0 win in Lisbon last week was overshadowed by Vinícius’ allegation that Prestianni called him “monkey” after the Brazil forward scored and celebrated by the Benfica corner flag.

Prestianni denied racially insulting Vinícius while confronting him with his shirt over his mouth but was provisionally suspended for one match by UEFA and will not play Wednesday’s game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. He and Mourinho, who is also suspended after being sent off late in the game for referee dissent, still travelled to Madrid.

Spanish media said someone yelled “racist” at Prestianni as the team arrived at its hotel.

Mourinho, a former Madrid coach, said Vinícius shouldn’t have provoked Benfica fans by dancing in front of the Benfica flag to celebrate his second-half winner. The coach suggested something always happens in stadiums where Vinícius plays.

Courtois said it wasn’t right to use Vinícius’ celebration to justify the alleged act of racism.

“Mourinho is Mourinho, and as a coach he will defend his club and what his player told him,” Courtois said. “The only thing that disappoints me is that he used Viní’s celebration. He didn’t do anything wrong. He celebrated like many of our rivals have, because when they score on us, the euphoria is double or triple. But it’s over, we have to move on.”

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany was among those who also criticized Mourinho for attacking Vinícius after last week’s match.

Mourinho did not speak in Benfica’s news conference at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. Assistant coach João Tralhão and midfielder Fredrik Aursnes answered questions from the media but did not want to directly comment on the case related to Prestianni and Vinícius.

“Generally, I would say there should not be any room for racism anywhere,” Aursnes said. “And if anybody treats anyone differently because they look different or have another skin color, it’s totally unacceptable.”

Benfica has defended Prestianni, saying the Argentine player was the victim of a “defamation campaign.” It lamented that he was provisionally suspended by UEFA while an investigation remained open.

Madrid was fully behind Vinícius and coach Álvaro Arbeloa said on Tuesday that UEFA had a chance to do more against racism.

“We are facing a great opportunity to make a significant step forward in the fight against racism,” he said. “UEFA has always been a strong advocate in the fight against racism, and now they have the opportunity not to leave it as just a slogan or a nice banner before matches. I hope they seize this opportunity.”

Arbeloa added Vinícius, who has five goals in his last four matches, was “very motivated” for Wednesday’s match.

“Vini has always shown great courage and character,” Arbeloa said. “I don’t know how anyone else in his situation would react. He has always done so bravely, showing tremendous personality. That has always been his response and it always will be because he is a fighter. Tomorrow he will come out to fight and play a great match, showing that he is one of the best players on the planet.”

