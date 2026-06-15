Mark Hollis tells AP he’s interested in Michigan State AD job after Kentucky hires J Batt

The University of Kentucky has hired athletic director J Batt away from Michigan State, a little more than a year…

The University of Kentucky has hired athletic director J Batt away from Michigan State, a little more than a year after he left Georgia Tech.

Kentucky announced the move on Monday, delivering another blow to Michigan State’s leadership.

“The championship standard has been established at Kentucky and we are committed to upholding that standard of excellence,” Batt said.

Shortly thereafter, former Michigan State AD Mark Hollis told The Associated Press he wants to lead the Spartans’ athletic department again.

“I would be interested in talking to Michigan State about it,” Hollis said at Detroit Golf Club, where he was serving his role as tournament director of the PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic. “I care for the university and I want to help it in any way I can.”

Batt will succeed retiring Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart. Barnhart has had the job since 2002, making him the longest-serving AD in the Southeastern Conference. Barnhart won’t take on a high-paying role at the school after Gov. Andy Beshear questioned decision-making at the school.

A year ago, Michigan State hired Batt away from Georgia Tech, where he was its athletic director since the fall of 2022. Before leading Georgia Tech’s athletic department, he was executive deputy athletic director at Alabama and served as chief operating officer and chief revenue officer in the athletic department.

“Across these institutions, J has distinguished himself as a record-breaker in fundraising and as a leader who strategically invests in facilities to maximize resources and revenue,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said.

Batt’s exit follows Michigan State President Kevin M. Guskiewicz choosing to leave for the same job at Clemson.

Hollis had a successful run for a decade as AD at Michigan State before announcing his retirement in 2018 amid the fallout from the sex abuse scandal involving Larry Nassar, a former Michigan State sports doctor who also worked for USA Gymnastics.

He also was credited with innovative concepts such as putting a court in the middle of a football field as he did when Michigan State played Kentucky in 2003 at Detroit’s Ford Field in front of a then-world-record crowd of 78,129 at a basketball game.

Hollis, a Michigan State graduate and close friend of Spartans basketball coach Tom Izzo, hired Mark Dantonio and he became the school’s all-time winningest football coach.

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