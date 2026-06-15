Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Trades

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Dive into a fun Monday filled with MLB and World Cup action using this link here, and take home a $50 bonus thanks to the Novig promo code WTOP50.







Novig Promo Code WTOP50 for $50 Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $5, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 15th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing early value, and the latest Novig promo code provides new users with a fantastic opportunity to boost their starting bankroll. By simply spending $5 on the platform, eligible first-time players will instantly receive $50 in Novig coins. These bonus coins can be used across the entire upcoming sports schedule, giving you the flexibility to execute your predictions on the next big World Cup game or dive into today’s baseball slate. Keep in mind that this introductory offer is strictly limited to new Novig users making their first qualifying spend.

Once you have secured your $50 in Novig coins, you can put them to work on any of the exciting MLB matchups on deck. Use your bonus to back the Dodgers or Rays as they clash today, or save it to target odds in the late-night showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Use Your Novig MLB Bonus Today

Ready to put your Novig promo to work and lock in some daily value? Below are the current market prices for the Rays vs. Dodgers game.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) TB @ LAD TB +137 / LAD -164 9 (O -102 / U -118)

With your promo in hand, the Los Angeles Dodgers look like a prime moneyline target at -164 against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers will send Eric Lauer to the mound, and he is backed by a dominant pitching staff that boasts a 3.368 collective ERA and a stifling .211 opponent batting average. The Rays will counter with Nick Martinez, supported by a staff with a 3.968 ERA. Given Los Angeles’s elite run prevention, pairing the Dodgers’ moneyline with the Under on the 9-run total (-118) presents an intriguing angle for traders looking for high-value outcomes.

You can also use Novig to lock in World Cup trades Monday with three games on the schedule.

How to Activate the Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming your bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started and find your market edge:

Download the App: Search for and download the Novig app on your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and compliant. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to use promo code WTOP50 during the registration process to lock in your offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit into your new Novig wallet. Make Your Qualifying Prediction: Spend at least $5 in the app. You can place this initial $5 trade on any of the upcoming matchups on the schedule, such as the Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Once your $5 prediction is placed, you will have successfully activated your Novig promo!