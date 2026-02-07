Randle, Timberwolves square off against the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (24-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-21, sixth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Sunday,…

Los Angeles Clippers (24-27, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-21, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Timberwolves are 18-16 in Western Conference games. Minnesota scores 119.5 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 14-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 3-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Clippers allow to opponents. The Clippers average 112.3 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 114.8 the Timberwolves give up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 7 the Timberwolves won 109-106 led by 27 points from Jaden McDaniels, while Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points for the Clippers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 22.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kris Dunn is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 20.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Julian Phillips: day to day (wrist), Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot), Ayo Dosunmu: day to day (quadriceps).

Clippers: Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (not injury related), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: day to day (illness), Darius Garland: day to day (toe), Isaiah Jackson: day to day (not injury related).

