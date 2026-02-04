Pakistani PM says boycott of T20 World Cup game against India is to show solidarity with Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s decision to boycott its match against India at cricket’s T20 World Cup was a way of…

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s decision to boycott its match against India at cricket’s T20 World Cup was a way of showing solidarity with Bangladesh after it was ousted from the tournament, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday.

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after refusing to play in India, which is co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s government then said it would allow its national team to take part but that it would have to boycott its group game against archrival India.

The government initially did not give a reason for its decision, but Sharik said during a meeting with his cabinet members that it was because of Bangladesh’s exclusion.

“We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” Sharif. “We have taken a very considered stance, and we should completely stand by Bangladesh, and I think this is a very appropriate decision.”

Pakistan had been set to play India on Feb. 15 in Sri Lanka.

The ICC had reacted strongly to the Pakistan government’s announcement of a boycott and warned the Pakistan Cricket Board of the consequences.

“The PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” the ICC said.

The ICC is set to lose millions of dollars from broadcasters and sponsors if Pakistan boycotts its Group A game against India.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had criticized the ICC for its “double standards” when Bangladesh was removed and replaced by Scotland last month. The Bangladesh government didn’t give its cricket board permission to play matches in India due to security concerns, but the ICC said it was not possible to shift its games so close to the tournament.

