US Open at a glance

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills: THE WINNER:…

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills:

THE WINNER: Wyndham Clark shot 3-over 73 to finish at 4-under 276 for a one-shot victory after coming in leading by six.

RUNNER-UP: Sam Burns shot 3-under 67 and barely missed a putt to tie on the 18th hole.

ALSO CHASING: Tom Kim shot even par to finish three off the lead and add a third-place finish to his tie for second at the 2023 British Open.

SCOTTIE WATCH: Playing in the final group with Clark, Scottie Scheffler never got closer than three. He shot 71 to finish four shots back, in a tie for fourth.

MR. CONSISTENCY: After starting the tournament with a 41-29—70, first time anyone had shot in the 40s and 20s in the same round, Keith Mitchell followed with three more rounds of 70. He’s the first man to shoot four rounds of even-par in the U.S. Open.

COMEBACK KID: After getting docked with a two-shot penalty that left him with an 11 on the sixth hole in the first round, Joaquin Niemann shot 66 to cap a stirring comeback. He finished seventh and earned a spot in next year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

NOTEWORTHY: Clark is the ninth person to win the U.S. Open after holding the lead by himself following all four rounds.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It sucks being the underdog or getting rooted against, but I can pull through, and there’s nothing like winning kind of an away game, if you will.” — Clark.

KEY STATISTIC: The three players under par (Clark, Burns and Kim) is the most ever in six U.S. Opens at Shinnecock.

UP NEXT: British Open, July 16-19 at Royal Birkdale.

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