Heat and forgetfulness can make epinephrine ineffective when you need it most

Allergist Dr. Rachel Schreiber, of Schreiber Allergy in Rockville, Maryland, said one of the biggest problems is not having epinephrine on hand at all times.

An EpiPen can be the difference between life and death during a severe allergic reaction, but mistakes in how people carry and store it can keep it from working when it’s needed most.

Allergist Dr. Rachel Schreiber, of Schreiber Allergy in Rockville, Maryland, said one of the biggest problems is not having epinephrine on hand at all times.

“If you have a life-threatening allergy, whether it’s to a food or to a bee sting, you need to carry your epi at all times, because you need that medication to help you recover from that allergic reaction,” she said.

Doctors recommend carrying two doses in case a second is needed, or in the event the first malfunctions. Schreiber said some people carry only one, which can be risky.

“Things can happen, you know? You could have a severe allergic reaction, and fortunately, we have these medications to treat that, so it’s really important to have your epinephrine on you at all times,” Schreiber said.

Even when people remember to bring it, where they keep it matters.

Schreiber said too many people leave EpiPens in their cars, especially during the summer. “People do, because it’s convenient, but the car gets, as we all know, it gets very hot,” she said.

High temperatures can make the medication ineffective, meaning it may not work during an emergency.

Schreiber said people should not assume an EpiPen left in a hot car is still good.

The takeaway, she said, is to keep it with you and at room temperature so it works when you need it.

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