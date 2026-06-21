Ardie Savea named as captain; 4 new caps in Dave Rennie’s 1st All Blacks squad of 2026

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dave Rennie has picked Ardie Savea to captain his first All Blacks squad selected for…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Dave Rennie has picked Ardie Savea to captain his first All Blacks squad selected for Nations Championship tests against France, Italy and Ireland next month.

The Japan-based Savea takes over from lock Scott Barrett, who is unavailable because of a back injury but likely would have relinquished the captaincy under a new, future-focused coaching regime. Barrett led the All Blacks in 11 tests after becoming captain in 2024 under former head coach Scott Robertson.

The 34-man squad announced Monday by New Zealand Rugby chairman David Kirk includes four new caps, including three from the Super Rugby-winning Hurricanes.

Prop Xavier Numia and wingers Josh Moorby and Fehi Fineanganofo have all been chosen for the All Blacks for the first time, along with Germany-born backrower Anton Segner from the Auckland-based Blues.

Segner played for Germany at under-16 level before taking up a six-month scholarship at Nelson College in New Zealand. He captained the college first XV and played for the Christchurch-based Crusaders at age group level before being picked up by the Tasman Makos in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship.

Segner went on to sign for the Blues in 2021. He has played for New Zealand at both secondary schools and under-20 level.

The New Zealand squad, chosen by Rennie, assistant coach Neil Barnes and former All Blacks World Cup-winning coach Graeme Henry, includes 11 Hurricanes players.

Hurricanes flyhalf Ruben Love, voted Player of the Match in the Super Rugby final on Saturday, will vie for the No. 10 jersey with Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett.

Savea, who has been playing in Japan for the Kobe Steelers, has captained the All Blacks 13 times, most recently when Scott Barrett has been injured.

The presence of four frontrowers from the Hurricanes — Numia, hooker Asafo Aumua and props Pasilio Tosi and Tyrel Lomax — will play a part in shaping the All Blacks tight five. Veteran hooker Codie Taylor has been retained in the squad despite a mediocre Super Rugby season.

Beauden Barrett, also 35, has been included, though he has only an outside chance of playing at the 2027 World Cup.

Rennie said the squad reflected the way in which the All Blacks intend to play this season, with a focus on a fast-paced game and physical solidity.

He said the squad had the ability to rise to the demands of test rugby “but also play with optimism and brutality.”

“We look forward to connecting on Wednesday in preparation for three big tests against France Italy and Ireland.”

Cam Roigard has been included at scrumhalf along with Cortez Ratima and Kyle Preston who has chosen ahead of his Crusaders teammate Noah Hotham.

Anton Lienert-Brown returns from Japan to join Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor and Quinn Tupaea as midfield options.

Fineanganofo, who set a Super Rugby try-scoring record with 17 this season, has been named, though he is due to join the Newcastle club in England at the end of the year.

“Special congratulations must go to our four uncapped players. These men have each had an outstanding Super Rugby season and fully deserve their place in the squad,” Renne said. “It will be a massively proud time for their families, friends and team mates.

“Congratulations also to our new All Blacks captain, Ardie Savea, who we know will do an outstanding job of leading this team on and off-field. Ardie is highly respected by his teammates and cares deeply about the black jersey.”

New Zealand will play Nation Championship tests against France in Christchurch on July 4, Italy at Wellington on July 11 and Ireland at Auckland on July 18.

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