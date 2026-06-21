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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 21, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -124 at DETROIT +106
at TAMPA BAY -174 Kansas City +146
at TORONTO -126 Houston +108
Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102
Baltimore -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF
Milwaukee -162 at CINCINNATI +136
Chicago Cubs -112 at N.Y METS -104
at ST. LOUIS -142 Arizona +120
at SAN DIEGO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -124 at MIAMI +106
LA Dodgers -158 at MINNESOTA +134
at COLORADO OFF Boston OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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