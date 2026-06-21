MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at DETROIT +106 at TAMPA BAY -174 Kansas City…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at DETROIT
|+106
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Kansas City
|+146
|at TORONTO
|-126
|Houston
|+108
|Cleveland
|-120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+102
|Baltimore
|-164
|at LA ANGELS
|+138
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-162
|at CINCINNATI
|+136
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at N.Y METS
|-104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-142
|Arizona
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-124
|at MIAMI
|+106
|LA Dodgers
|-158
|at MINNESOTA
|+134
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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