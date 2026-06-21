MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at DETROIT +106 at TAMPA BAY -174 Kansas City…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at DETROIT +106 at TAMPA BAY -174 Kansas City +146 at TORONTO -126 Houston +108 Cleveland -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102 Baltimore -164 at LA ANGELS +138

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Philadelphia OFF Milwaukee -162 at CINCINNATI +136 Chicago Cubs -112 at N.Y METS -104 at ST. LOUIS -142 Arizona +120 at SAN DIEGO OFF Atlanta OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -124 at MIAMI +106 LA Dodgers -158 at MINNESOTA +134 at COLORADO OFF Boston OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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