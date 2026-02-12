NASCAR Cup Series America 250 Florida Duel at DAYTONA Results

Thursday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (4) Chase Elliott,…

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60 laps, 0 points.

2. (14) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

3. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

4. (10) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

5. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60, 0.

6. (13) Josh Berry, Ford, 60, 0.

7. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

8. (16) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 0.

9. (5) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 60, 0.

10. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 0.

11. (12) Erik Jones, Toyota, 60, 0.

12. (20) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 60, 0.

13. (15) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 60, 0.

14. (9) Zane Smith, Ford, 60, 0.

15. (11) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

16. (18) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

17. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60, 0.

18. (17) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

19. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

20. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 60, 0.

21. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

22. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 57, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

